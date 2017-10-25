 »   »   » OMG! Sridevi's Daughter Jhanvi Kapoor Upset With Karan Johar; Here's Why

OMG! Sridevi's Daughter Jhanvi Kapoor Upset With Karan Johar; Here's Why

We all know that Jhanvi Kapoor is making her Bollywood debut with Ishaan Khattar in a Karan Johar film. The movie is a remake of Sairat.

According to Deccan Chronicle, Jhanvi Kapoor is really upset with Karan Johar. Keep reading to know the reason why...

Karan Didn't Make Any Announcement

''Jhanvi Kapoor is upset with Karan Johar for not having made an official announcement of her film with Ishan Khattar.''

Knee Jerk Reaction?

Jhanvi's reaction may be knee jerk because she was hoping to hear the announcement soon.

Jhanvi Spoke To Her Mother Sridevi

"Jhanvi spoke to her mother Sridevi, and asked her to have a word with Karan.

When Sridevi Met Karan At A Diwali Party

''So when Sridevi and Karan were exchanging pleasantries during the festive season, the topic of the announcement came up.''

He Assured Sridevi

''She has been assured that the film will be announced once things are in place completely.''

Meanwhile

''Karan has also not made an official announcement on Student of the Year 2 with Tiger Shroff, as the girls in the film have also not been finalised.''

Story first published: Wednesday, October 25, 2017, 16:17 [IST]
