 »   »   » AWESOME! Sridevi To Play This Important Role In Janvhi Kapoor's Dhadak?

Sridevi's beautiful daughter Janvhi Kapoor is making a debut with Dhadak which will also star Shahid Kapoor's younger brother Ishaan Khatter.

As per Deccan Chronicle, the makers of the movie have appraoched Sridevi to play Janvhi's mother in Dhadak. Keep reading to know more.



The Role Is Small But "The role of the girl's mother in this film is brief but very important.''

The Woman Must Look Graceful ''And the woman must look graceful, dignified and be able to express her love for her rebellious daughter and be able to stand up for her against the father, who is vehemently opposed to her daughter marrying a boy from a socio-economically backward section.''

Why Sridevi? ''Srideviji will add a completely new dimension to the plot.''

Jhanvi Kapoor A Rich-Poor Romance "Karan Johar has selected Shashank Khaitan to direct Dhadak because Khaitan understands small town romances. He has done it in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. Karan wants the rich-poor romance to remain.''

The Look Of The Film ''And the small town setting would remain as well. However, the look of the film would be upscaled drastically. The original Marathi film had two working class newcomers who played youngsters from villagers.''

Sridevi Wanted A Grand Launch For Her Daughter ''Sridevi's daughter can't be launched like Rinku Rajguru in Sairat. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor wanted a glamorous, lavish launch for their daughter. They were very clear on that."



Those who have come late, Dhadak is expected to hit the screens on July 6th, 2018.



