HORRIBLE! Not Even A Film Old, Star Kid Sara Ali Khan THROWS TANTRUM On The Sets Of Kedarnath

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's beautiful daughter Sara Ali Khan is all set to debut in Bollywood with Kedarnath. But the newbie is not as professional as many thought her to be.

According to Deccan Chronicle, Sara is not just reportedly throwing tantrums, but she has also been arriving late on the sets on a daily basis.

Sara Wants Her Hair & Make Up To Be Fine

A source said, ''She wants to be sure about her look in her debut movie, and hence she wants her make up and dress to be fine.''

Takes A Lot Of Time To Get Ready

''Therefore, the star kid is taking a longer time to get ready.''

She Gets Multiple Changes Made

‘'Sara Ali Khan gets multiple changes made to her look.''

She Sends Her Pictures To Someone

''She clicks pictures and sends it to someone and then suggests changes to her look according to the responses she gets."

That's The Real Reason...

''And that's the reason behind the delay in shoot timings of the movie.''

The Director Too Tried To Talk To Her...

"Abhishek tried to talk her into mending her ways.''

But Sara Didn't Listen

''But Sara prevailed, and she still has her way on the sets."

For The Uninitiated

Sara Ali Khan is making her debut opposite Raabta actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Well, we didn't expect this from Sara Ali Khan!

Story first published: Wednesday, September 20, 2017, 10:48 [IST]
