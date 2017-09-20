 »   »   » HORRIBLE! Not Even A Film Old, Star Kid Sara Ali Khan THROWS TANTRUM On The Sets Of Kedarnath

Subscribe to Filmibeat
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's beautiful daughter Sara Ali Khan is all set to debut in Bollywood with Kedarnath. But the newbie is not as professional as many thought her to be.
According to Deccan Chronicle, Sara is not just reportedly throwing tantrums, but she has also been arriving late on the sets on a daily basis.
Sara Wants Her Hair & Make Up To Be Fine
A source said, ''She wants to be sure about her look in her debut movie, and hence she wants her make up and dress to be fine.''
She Sends Her Pictures To Someone
''She clicks pictures and sends it to someone and then suggests changes to her look according to the responses she gets."
Well, we didn't expect this from Sara Ali Khan!
