Sunny Leone Demands A Fee More Than Baahubali 2's Anushka Shetty?

Reports are doing the rounds that Sunny Leone has demanded an exorbitant fee for her upcoming movie which is a South film that will also dubbed in Bollywood. Apparently, Sunny has demanded Rs 2.5 Crores as her remuneration which comes around 3.25 Crores including tax, which is higher than Anushka Shetty's remuneration for the Baahubali series which was Rs 2.5 Crores.

Though the film-makers felt Sunny's demands were rather pricey, they seemed to have agreed to shell out that much money as the film will be made in 4 languages - Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. The producer believes the amount can be recovered as she has a big fan base in South India.

Reports state that Sunny Leone has demanded a whopping Rs 2.5 Crores as her payment for her upcoming South film which will also be dubbed in Bollywood.

Her payment, including all taxes would come up to 3.25 Crores and that is way beyond the amount paid to Baahubali 2 star Anushka Shetty.

Anushka Shetty received Rs 2.5 Crores for both Baahubali and Baahubali 2 respectively, making it a total of 5 Crores.

Also, the film-makers might agree to her demands as the producer believes that Sunny Leone is capable of drawing people to the theatres!

Her recent event in Kerela saw a sea of fans all across the street and the police had a hard time managing the entire event. The turn out by fans was massive and beyond expectations.

Sunny Leone's upcomingfilm will also be released in four languages and they are Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Story first published: Monday, December 18, 2017, 17:54 [IST]
