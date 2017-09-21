 »   »   » Sushant Singh Rajput To Star In The Biopic Of The Great Khali?

It looks like Sushant Singh Rajput has jumped on the biopic bandwagon right after the success of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story as rumours are doing the rounds that the actor is all set to step in the shoes of The Great Khali for the upcoming biopic and SSR will play the role of the WWE wrestler. A source close to the development was quoted as saying to DNA,

"The biopic is on the life of wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, better known as Khali or The Great Khali in WWE circle. The studio has spoken to the Punjabi wrestler and he has given them the rights to make a film on his life. Sushant has been approached to play the titular role and he has in principle agreed to do the film."