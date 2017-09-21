 »   »   » Sushant Singh Rajput To Star In The Biopic Of The Great Khali?

Sushant Singh Rajput To Star In The Biopic Of The Great Khali?

Posted By:
It looks like Sushant Singh Rajput has jumped on the biopic bandwagon right after the success of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story as rumours are doing the rounds that the actor is all set to step in the shoes of The Great Khali for the upcoming biopic and SSR will play the role of the WWE wrestler. A source close to the development was quoted as saying to DNA,

"The biopic is on the life of wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, better known as Khali or The Great Khali in WWE circle. The studio has spoken to the Punjabi wrestler and he has given them the rights to make a film on his life. Sushant has been approached to play the titular role and he has in principle agreed to do the film."

The source further commented, "People only know about the sporty side of this Indian-born American semi-retired professional wrestler, promoter and actor."

"But there's an untold story behind his super success. He was an officer for the Punjab state police and struggled for years before making it big in wrestling."

"The story will be about his journey," summed up the source.

We're sure the Great Khali's biopic will not only be watched in India, it'll be watched around the world as well.

The Great Khali made India proud at the WWE federation and his life will be showcased on the silver screen.

