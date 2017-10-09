 »   »   » SO MUCH LOVE! Sushant Singh Rajput Is CRAZY For Deepika Padukone; Does The Unthinkable For Her

Sushant Singh Rajput is one of the most loved actors of the country and is currently busy with the shooting of Kedarnath with Sara Ali Khan.

But did you know that he loves Deepika Padukone as an actress and is dying to work with her? Recently, he did the unthinkable to get a film with her.

When A Filmmaker Approached Sushant According to Filmfare, a filmmaker recently narrated a script to Sushant Singh Rajput, which he liked. Sushant Asked For A Huge Fee The actor also quoted a huge amount as remuneration. When They Told Him About Deepika Padukone The makers then let in that they'd approached Deepika Padukone for the heroine's role. He Got Really Excited Sushant was ecstatic when he heard that. And promptly expressed his strong desire to work in the film. Sushant Even Reduced His Fee Not just that. Apparently, he even offered to cut down his price to make the project feasible. Is The Movie A Remake Of This English Film? Recently Mukesh Chhabra told a leading daily, "Yes, I am on board for The Fault in Our Stars remake. I'm working on the script at the moment.'' Sushant Is The Leading Man ''Sushant is the leading man and we are still in the process of casting the heroine." Those Who Don't Know Deepika Padukone did an item song in Sushant Singh Rajput's film Raabta.

On the work front, apart from Kedarnath, Sushant Singh Rajput is also working in Drive, which stars Jacqueline.

