 »   »   » TALK OF THE TOWN! Why Did Tanushree Dutta Skip Her Sister Ishita's Wedding With Vatsal Seth?

People were in for a pleasant surprise yesterday when Vatsal Seth of 'Just Mohabbat' and 'Tarzaan: The Wonder Car' fame tied the knot with 'Firangi' actress Ishita Dutta in a hush-hush ceremony at the Iskon Temple in Mumbai.

Ishita is 'Aashiq Banaya Apne' actress Tanushree Dutta's younger sister. Surprisingly, the latter was conspicuous by her absence at Vatsal- Ishita's wedding which gave rise to various speculations in the tinsel town. Is this why the actress chose to give the ceremony a skip?



Travelling Might Be One Of The Reasons A Daily Bhaskar report quoted a close source as saying, "There is nothing suspicious about Tanushree's absence; it's just that she has been travelling a lot for the past few years. Ishita's marriage was a hush-hush affair and so she couldn't make it"

Ishita Did Speak To Tanushree Before The Wedding The source further added, "These days, Tanushree is into her spiritual path and this might be one of the reasons behind her absence. However, Ishita did speak to her elder sister before the wedding ritual; they both are very close to each other."

Tanushree Is In America Another source told Daily Bhaskar, "Yes, Tanushree was informed about her younger sister Ishita's marriage; but it was too late for her to attend the ceremony in Mumbai. Currently, she is based in America and is practicing spirituality there."

Vatsal's Announcement On Instagram Post the wedding, Vatsal took to Instagram and wrote, "Ishita & I got married today in small and a private ceremony... Need all your love and blessings."

Vatsal & Ishita Fell In Love On The Sets Of Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar' The two were reportedly seeing each other despite signing a no-dating contract while shooting their TV show, 'Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar'.

Ishita Had Denied Dating Rumours The actress had told a daily, "Vatsal is a great friend. He is a chilled out guy and I love working with him, just like I enjoy working with my other co-actors. But I am not dating him. Having said that, it's not that the contract is stopping us from meeting each other."

When Vatsal Became Ishita's Real Life Hero Once when they were shooting together, Ishita's saree got stuck in a fan. While the fan was on a lower level, Ishita was on higher ground and there was a chance that she could have been pulled down by the fan. However, her co-star Vatsal Seth jumped in to save her.



While they were shooting for the show, there were rumours that the duo were spending a lot of time together and had even gone for a vacation to Bangkok which set several tongues wagging.



We must say that the news of their marriage came as a surprise for us as Ishita made sure that the secret was kept under wraps while promoting her upcoming release Firangi.





