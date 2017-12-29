 »   »   » REVEALED! The Reason Why Katrina Kaif Said No To Shahid Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu

After Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor has signed Shree Narayan Singh's next project Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Earlier the reports stated that Katrina Kaif will play the main female lead in the movie.

But as per a report in Mid-Day, Katrina Kaif has said no to the Batti Gul Meter Chalu even though she loved the script. Read the reason behind it below.



Here's What Happened A source told the daily, "The director had given her a script narration. She loved the story and asked her team to work out further details. She has an equally strong role as she plays his friend, philosopher and guide. Kaif seemed to fit the bill. Also, this was the first time Shahid and she would be working together."

Why Katrina Said No "It's a challenging role and the character mouths dialogues in a particular style as the film is set in Uttarakhand. Kaif would not just have to look the desi character, but also learn the diction, which would be tough given the time constraints, hence, she thought it would be better to say no right at the outset.''

No Dates ''She was keen on being part of the project, but there was no way she could juggle the dates. She tried to work out the schedule, but it looked tough to fit in the prep along with the shooting of the two films (Aanand L Rai's and Thugs of Hindostan)."

Katrina Loved The Subject But... The producer of the film also stated, "We approached Katrina as she was our first choice. She loved the subject and the character. We were ready to work together, but there was a clash of dates. There were workshops she couldn't attend as she's shooting continuously for Aanand L Rai's film and Thugs of Hindostan till March next year."



The producer further added, "Batti Gul Meter Chalu needs to be shot in cold chimes on outdoor locations in January and February. The story demands a winter backdrop. As Katrina will not be free till March, we couldn't wait for Katrina."



