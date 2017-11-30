 »   »   » THEY ARE JUST FRIENDS! Nargis Fakhri Isn't Getting Married To Uday Chopra

Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra Marriage news was RUMOUR?? | FilmiBeat

Nargis Fakhri's recent visit to Mumbai led rumour mills abuzz that the actress has reconciled with her former flame Uday Chopra and a subsequent wedding is next on the cards.

There were reports that Nargis is living in with Uday at his Mumbai bungalow and the couple is planning to tie the knot next year. However, sorry to disappoint you folks! We now have it that these are mere speculations. Scroll down to read more...

It's All About Work A source told a leading daily that Nargis is in Mumbai for an assignment and will soon head back to New York. No Patch-Up The source told Mumbai Mirror, "Nargis meets Uday whenever she is in Mumbai but they are not together anymore." They Are Not Living Together "After meeting with the Chopras, she went to a slumber party with her girlfriends, Alliaa Al Rufai, Smita Lasrado and Sanjana Sippy, who are also in Mumbai for work. The girls binged on continental delights and wine. In the morning, Nargis left for a television shoot at a suburban studio. She heads back to New York by the end of the week." Here's What Nargis' Spokesperson Said "Nargis is in Mumbai for a brief period only and has meetings lined up with a music label for her upcoming single with American rapper-singer, Snoop Dogg. There will be several other meetings for upcoming projects as well. Nargis is presently based out of New York and not Mumbai." Their On-Off Relationship For the last three years, Nargis and Uday's on-off relationship has been the talk of the town But the duo maintained a stoic silence on the matter, except for Valentine's Day last year, when Uday shared a picture of himself at the gym with a heartshaped sweat stain on his t-shirt and wrote, "I even sweat hearts for you... Nargis Fakhri." Rumours Of Their Break-Up Later there were reports that Uday had broken up with Nargis and she left for the US overnight to nurse her broken heart giving the Housefull 3 promotions a miss. Nargis' Clarification The actress had said back then, "I am back at home in the US for health reasons. Reports regarding any other issue are baseless."

The latest we hear is that the couple have set aside their differences and are back on cordial terms.