 »   »   » HOT UPDATE! This Bollywood Actress To Join Salman Khan In Race 3?

If reports are to be believed then Salman Khan might be replacing Saif Ali Khan in Ramesh Taurani's Race 3. The actor who was last seen in Kabir Khan's Tubelight was supposed to kick-start Remo D'Souza's untitled dance film but that flick has been put on the backburner as of now.
Amidst these rumours, we hear that this B-town actress has been finalized as one of the leading ladies opposite Salman in Race 3. Find out who she is.
Salman To Reunite With His Jai Ho Co-Star?
As per a DNA report, the makers have finalized 'Jai Ho' actress Daisy Shah to play one of the heroines in the film. If true, then this would be Salman and Daisy's second film together.
Race 3 To Have Three Leading Ladies
The report further quoted a source as saying, "There are three girls in the film. Producer Ramesh Taurani and Salman have roped in Daisy Shah for one of the roles. There will be two more heroines including an A-list actress."
Ramesh Taurani On Salman Being A Part Of Race 3
When asked about Salman's casting in Race 3, producer Ramesh Taurani told Indian Express, "There's no confirmation yet. I can't comment on it right now. But the film will go on floors this year and soon the announcement about the cast will be made."