 »   »   » GOSH! This Person LEAKED Ranbir Kapoor & Mahira Khan's Smoking Pictures; Wanted To REVEAL The Affair

Mahira Khan - Ranbir Kapoor SMOKING photos LEAKED by THIS person! | FilmiBeat

Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan's New York pictures in which the two were spotted smoking went viral on the Internet recently. Many assumed that the two are in a relationship.

But as per India.com, it was a planned move and the pictures were leaked intentionally by someone. Want to know more? Then keep reading...

The Pictures Are Not Recent ''The pictures are from July this year, when RK was shooting for Dutt biopic in New York.'' It Was From Mahira's Hotel ''These pictures were taken outside the hotel where Mahira was put up.'' Both Ranbir & Mahira Were In New York A source revealed, "Ranbir was in New York around the same time as Mahira.'' Their Friendship Started When They Met In Dubai ''She has family in the USA. The two had met during the award function in Dubai earlier this year and hit it off.'' Ranbir Went To Meet Mahira ''They had been in touch and therefore Ranbir went to meet her." This Person Leaked The Pictures ''Someone from Mahira's team planted a photographer there, who took pictures without the actors' knowledge.'' Wanted To Reveal The Affair? "Perhaps, one or both of them are keen on taking the relationship to the next level and therefore, making things public only helps the cause." Do You Think It's True? So readers, do you agree with the source and think the same?

Please let us know your views by posting your comments below.

Also Read: Bebo LOVED Him Once! Did Kareena Kapoor IGNORE Ex-Lover Hrithik Roshan For HURTING Her In The Past?