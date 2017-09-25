 »   »   » GOSH! This Person LEAKED Ranbir Kapoor & Mahira Khan's Smoking Pictures; Wanted To REVEAL The Affair

Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan's New York pictures in which the two were spotted smoking went viral on the Internet recently. Many assumed that the two are in a relationship.
But as per India.com, it was a planned move and the pictures were leaked intentionally by someone. Want to know more? Then keep reading...
The Pictures Are Not Recent
''The pictures are from July this year, when RK was shooting for Dutt biopic in New York.''
Both Ranbir & Mahira Were In New York
A source revealed, "Ranbir was in New York around the same time as Mahira.''
Their Friendship Started When They Met In Dubai
''She has family in the USA. The two had met during the award function in Dubai earlier this year and hit it off.''
This Person Leaked The Pictures
''Someone from Mahira's team planted a photographer there, who took pictures without the actors' knowledge.''
Wanted To Reveal The Affair?
"Perhaps, one or both of them are keen on taking the relationship to the next level and therefore, making things public only helps the cause."
