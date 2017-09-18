 »   »   » Tiger Shroff To Go Bald In Baaghi 2?

Tiger Shroff is leaving no stone unturned for Baaghi 2 and is prepped up to deliver an action-packed sequence which will leave the audiences spellbound, just like the way he did in the prequel Baaghi. Reports are doing the rounds that Tiger Shroff will have a bald look in Baaghi 2 and that's the reason he's been wearing a beanie when he steps out.
"For Part 2, he's going the extra mile and has already sacrificed a good portion of his much-loved hair. By the time the film moves into its second schedule, he will have shaved off all his hair and will be sporting stubble," revealed a source close to the movie.
Baaghi Franchise
"Baaghi which opened on April 29, 2016, was Tiger's second film and one of the most successful films of the year, setting a benchmark of sorts with its daredevil stunts," revealed the source.
Training Hard
"He definitely wants to take the action up by a notch or two and has been training hard," said the source.
Different Looks
"But that's not all. Even in the original, he sported two distinctly different looks, growing from a softer-looking brat to a disciplined martial artiste with a chiselled body," the source summed it up.