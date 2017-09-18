 »   »   » Tiger Shroff To Go Bald In Baaghi 2?

Tiger Shroff is leaving no stone unturned for Baaghi 2 and is prepped up to deliver an action-packed sequence which will leave the audiences spellbound, just like the way he did in the prequel Baaghi. Reports are doing the rounds that Tiger Shroff will have a bald look in Baaghi 2 and that's the reason he's been wearing a beanie when he steps out.

"For Part 2, he's going the extra mile and has already sacrificed a good portion of his much-loved hair. By the time the film moves into its second schedule, he will have shaved off all his hair and will be sporting stubble," revealed a source close to the movie.

