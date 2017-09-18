 »   »   » Tiger Shroff To Go Bald In Baaghi 2?

Tiger Shroff To Go Bald In Baaghi 2?

Tiger Shroff is leaving no stone unturned for Baaghi 2 and is prepped up to deliver an action-packed sequence which will leave the audiences spellbound, just like the way he did in the prequel Baaghi. Reports are doing the rounds that Tiger Shroff will have a bald look in Baaghi 2 and that's the reason he's been wearing a beanie when he steps out.

"For Part 2, he's going the extra mile and has already sacrificed a good portion of his much-loved hair. By the time the film moves into its second schedule, he will have shaved off all his hair and will be sporting stubble," revealed a source close to the movie.

"Baaghi which opened on April 29, 2016, was Tiger's second film and one of the most successful films of the year, setting a benchmark of sorts with its daredevil stunts," revealed the source.

"He definitely wants to take the action up by a notch or two and has been training hard," said the source.

"But that's not all. Even in the original, he sported two distinctly different looks, growing from a softer-looking brat to a disciplined martial artiste with a chiselled body," the source summed it up.

Baaghi 2 stars Tiger Shroff and his alleged girlfriend Disha Patani in the lead roles.

Baaghi which released in 2016, starred Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.

We're sure, just like Baaghi, even Baaghi 2 will end up being a hit at the box office.

Story first published: Monday, September 18, 2017, 10:32 [IST]
