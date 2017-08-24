 »   »   » TUBELIGHT FAILURE EFFECT! Salman Khan Might DROP Jacqueline Fernandez From Race 3, Puts A Condition

Recently, we heard that Salman Khan has put the project of Remo D'Souza dance flick on hold. And it was also reported that Jacqueline Fernandez was approached for the same, opposite Salman.

FLASHBACK! Kareena : Bipasha Is JEALOUS, Her Only Claim To Fame Is CATFIGHT With Me

Well, there's not much update about his dance flick, but recently, director Ramesh Taurani made it official that he is keen on making the third instalment to the hit Race franchise.

Ramesh Taurani & Salman Khan Not Sure About Jacqueline? Interestingly, Jacqueline Fernandez has already confirmed that she will be doing Race 3 with Salman, but as per the director Ramesh Taurani's statement, he is yet to finalise the female lead. Are Ramesh Taurani & Salman Khan not sure about Jacqueline doing Race 3? Here's why it seems so.. Here’s What The Director Said.. "Yes Salman Khan is a part of Race 3 and we are looking to commence shooting for the film in October - November this year. We have not yet announced the rest of the cast yet, but we will be making an announcement of the same sometime next week," said Mr Taurani to BollywoodHungama. Why Is Salman Unsure About Jacqueline? As reported by Deccan Chronicle, Jacqueline will be allowed to do Race 3 only if her next release, A Gentleman works at the box office. Here’s What A Source In The Know Revealed.. "A lot is at stake in Salman Khan's forthcoming films. He can't afford to slip up after Tubelight, not for his own sake as much as his audience and distributors." Now, Everything Depends On A Gentleman BO Result The source further added, "Jacqueline is most keen to be in Race 3. But Salman will exercise that option only if A Gentleman works at the box office." Deepika’s Name In The Pipeline? The leading daily was also quoted as saying "Salman's team is monitoring the developments at the box office. If A Gentleman flops the role in Race 3 is likely to go to Deepika Padukone, who was also a part of part Race 2." For The Uninitiated In case, if you don't know, here's what Jacqueline had said regarding Race 3. "After Judwaa 2 I am working on Drive, that is Tarun Mansukhanis next with Sushant (Singh Rajput) and then it is Salmans Race 3."

Now, we gotta wait and watch, if Salman Khan ropes in Jacqueline Fernandez or knock the door of any other actress.