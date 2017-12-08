 »   »   » UNEXPECTED! Did Salman Khan Just BODY-SHAME Vidya Balan With This Comment?

Not long ago, Salman Khan had taken a stance against body-shamers and homophobic in Bigg Boss 11.
That's why we were in for a rude shock when we recently heard that the superstar failed to practise what he preaches and ended up with a foot-in-the-mouth situation. Read on to know more...
Ouch!
As per a Pinkvilla report, apparently while trying to make a point, the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor ended up body-shaming Vidya Balan in Bigg Boss 11 .
What Transpired
It so happened that recently when Katrina Kaif was in the Bigg Boss 11 house to promote her film Tiger Zinda Hai, the contestants were asked to impress her by drawing a picture of her.
Salman's Shocking Comment
Salman then said that they must try and make a better picture of her as when he tried, the photo looked more like Vidya Balan than Katrina.
Was He Referring To Vidya Balan's Weight Here?
Salman's comment definitely raises a few eyebrows here!
How About Practising What You Preach, Sir?
It may be recalled that the superstar had lashed out at Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma for body-shaming Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde. But, this latest incident definitely sounds like some double standards.
More Power To You, Vidya!
Recently, the 'Tumhari Sulu' actress had opened up about body-shaming at an event. She had said, "Wherever you go, I think people are very body-obsessed today. 'Moti' is not an expletive for me. But I don't like it when people comment on my body. Because if I talk about your brain... Brains don't sell, that's why we don't talk about it. We have no right to comment on anyone's appearance. This has happened many times with me. When they see me happy, they are confused. As women, when you are successful, this is a way to drag you down. And I don't give anyone that power."