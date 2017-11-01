 »   »   » LOVE KA THE END! Varun Dhawan Breaks-Up With Girlfriend Natasha Dalal? Read Details Here

Varun Dhawan BREAK UP with girlfriend Natasha Dalal; Here's Why | FilmiBeat

Varun Dhawan has been in a steady relationship with childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal since a very long time.

While the actor has always refrained from talking about his personal life or making it official, the duo have often been spotted together on various occasions.

However, lately there have been a lot of rumours about the couple calling it quits. The last time they were spotted together was at the special screening of Judwaa 2. Scroll down to read more...

The Reason For Their Split A report in Bollywoodlife.com quoted a source close to the actor as saying, "The two were having a lot of difference of opinion. It has been a while that both Natasha and Varun have been going through a rough patch and their tiffs refused to end." Natasha Was Hurt "In fact, this year they didn't even make it to any Diwali party. Only Varun attended the parties sans Natasha, which hurt her more," added the source. She Was Seen Sharing Her Sob Story "Natasha has been visibly upset over the past few days. In fact, recently, Natasha also visited a lounge in Juhu and was seen sharing her sob story to a friend. She was heard complaining about Varun and how the actor isn't giving her time," added yet another source. Reportedly, she also had issues with Varun's Judwaa 2's co-star Taapsee Pannu getting close to him when they were shooting for the film. A source added, "Yet, Natasha was spotted at the special trial of the film, held by Varun. They, however, made solo entries and exit," adding that "They have decided to take a breather." This Didn't Go Down Well With Varun "Obviously, this didn't go down well with Varun and they both decided to end their relationship. Since Varun has never formalised his relationship, he will not talk about the break up too." Natasha Was Keen To Tie The Knot Buzz is that Natasha was keen to tie the knot with Varun while the actor wished to focus on his career at the moment. Just A Rumour? Meanwhile, another source close to the actor has refuted the reports to Mid-day. He said, "Varun's family is fond of Natasha. They are keen to see them wed. She has been a regular at his family's dinner parties, even flying to London with his family to celebrate his birthday. Natasha has been busy travelling. The two are still together."

Well, we just hope that this relationship doesn't bite the dust!