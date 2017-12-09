 »   »   » Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma Wedding! Their 'Rumoured' D-Day Location Looks SURREAL! [PICS]

Virat Kohli

Looks like 2017 is going to end with a bang with one of the biggest weddings of the tinsel town!

For those who ain't aware, we are talking about the 'power-couple' Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma's much hyped wedding which will reportedly take place in Tuscany, Italy. While early rumours suggest that the lovebirds have zeroed down on 15th December as the D-day, we bring you some pictures from the picturesque wedding venue as per India Today.

The Way To The Big Fat Italian Wedding One can clearly see that the narrow road leads to the villas in this vineyard in Tuscany. Remember what Anushka had said in one of her interviews, "

If it had to be a destination wedding, it would probably be in a place steeped in nature. Somewhere beautiful, like a vineyard perhaps." Old World Charm That old castle-turned-villa looks absolutely perfect for a dream wedding. Open Dining Area Overlooking The Vineyard Some great food+ beautiful ambience = total bliss. Mind-Blowing View The perfect location to just chill. Gym Diaries A couple that sweats together stays together! Sporting Times For that adventurous streak in the lovebirds. The Road To The Wedding The narrow road which leads to 'Virushka' wedding.

