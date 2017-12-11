 »   »   »  WAIT, WHAT! Have Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Secretly Got Married?

Virat Anushka secretly got married | Filmibeat

Over the weekend, lovebirds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's much hyped 'rumoured' wedding grabbed major eyeballs with speculations doing the rounds every minute.

The couple sparked off wedding rumours when Anushka was spotted leaving for Italy with her parents and their pandit in tow. Virat too left for Italy with his mom.

Amidst all these reports, a tweet by a sport journalist has left everybody shocked. Scroll down to read more...

'Virushka' Have Already Got Hitched The tweet by a sports journalist claimed that Virat and Anushka have already got hitched over the weekend. Another FB Post Too Read That Virat- Anushka Wedding Is Indeed Happening If this is true that it's great news for all Virat- Anushka fans! The Confusion Around The Wedding Date Earlier it was said that the couple would be tying the knot on 12th December. This was followed by another report that claimed the date to be 15th. Now, we have been hearing that the couple has already said 'I Do'. A Lavish Venue Meanwhile another report by Hindustan Times read, "A heritage property within a resort in Tuscany is being decked up for the grand location wedding, which is likely to take place on December 15. The wedding will happen at Hotel Borgo Finochito, which is among the 20 most expensive hotels in the world, famous for weddings. It also happens to be a favourite of former US President Barack Obama. Sources in Italy claim a high security corridor has been thrown around the resort with entry strictly restricted to guests with invitation. Arrangements for a typically Punjabi wedding are reportedly being made by the wedding planner." Let's Do Bhangra The report further reads, "Professional bhangra dancers were seen entering the resort. The beats of drums and dhol-nagare came from the venue. The wedding will be in the day, followed by a party at night." A Grand Wedding Reception For 'Virushka' Virat and Anushka have also booked a five star hotel in Mumbai for a reception to be held on the 26th of December. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials, Bollywood celebrities, many from the political fraternity and top personalities from the corporate world have been reportedly invited to the reception.

Well, we just hope that some official announcement arrives soon from the lovebirds so that we can all finally REJOICE!