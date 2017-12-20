 »   »   » Was That Hinted At Kangana? Katrina Kaif Says She Finds Working With The Khans 'Empowering'!

Katrina Kaif is working with all the three Khans of Bollywood in her upcoming films- Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai, Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan and Shahrukh Khan- Aanand L.Rai untitled flick.

While there are a few actresses who feel that working with the Khans is synonymous to leaning on them for success, the actress believes that it's just the opposite.

In her latest interview with Mid-day, Katrina questioned women who refuse to work with the three Khans of Bollywood for the fear of getting sidelined in a film...

Actresses Shouldn't Work With The Khans If... Kat told the tabloid, "If an female actor feels that working with the Khans is synonymous to leaning on them for success, she simply shouldn't work with them. However, I've always approached my career with the aim of collaborating with the most creative minds." On Working With Shahrukh, Aamir And Salman "Aamir is among the brightest minds that cinema has. Salman and SRK are among the best talents in the country. Why wouldn't I want to learn from them? I like to work on happy sets, with friends who share the same passion as I do." Why Are Actresses Chasing Solo Films? The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress said, "A female actor doesn't necessarily need to play the lone protagonist to display her strength. Why can't we have stronger female characters in bigger set ups? That's equally empowering." On Her Role In Tiger Zinda Hai "What we offer in this film is a fresh perspective. We have a strong woman standing alongside a powerful man. There's Salman, who plays an authoritative character, but there is also me, matching that bravado." Was That A Jibe At Kangana Ranaut? If you recollect, Kangana in her one of her interviews with Rajeev Masand had openly said that she would never want to work with any of the three Khans. Kangana Had Dropped A Bomb She had made a bold statement by saying, "In fact, there is no longevity with working with Khans. It's the other way around. Where would it take me? Can it give me a notch higher than where I already am? It cannot! What can it give me that I have already not achieved? I can't see a single thing...if you can tell me." She Felt That The Khans Dominate Every Frame She said, "Let's talk about a Khan film. Who is the hero in that film? When I have done and am working on films that give me the possibility of building a brand of my own individually, it will be very stupid of me to go and stand behind someone else and try and en-cash their popularity."

Well, we now wonder what Kangana has to say about Katrina's take on this topic?