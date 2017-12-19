 »   »   » Wedding Bells For Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar? The Couple Might Tie The Knot In 2018!

Wedding Bells For Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar? The Couple Might Tie The Knot In 2018!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
Milind Soman to tie the Knot with Girlfriend Ankita Konwar | FilmiBeat

The 'Made In India' man Milind Soman, who is 52, is in a relationship with Ankita Konwar, who is half his age and their lovey-dovey pictures are for all to see on their social media handle. Also, Spotboye has quoted a source by saying that the couple are all set to tie the knot in 2018 and Milind received the green signal from her parents when he visited Ankita's hometown Guwahati.

"Milind timed his visit to coincide with Ankita's nephew's birthday, so he could meet her friends, family and relatives, who were in attendance. Now that the lovebirds have the family's blessings, they will solemnise their relationship in 2018," said the source to Spotboye.

Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar

Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar

Milind Soman and his girlfriend Ankita Konwar are all set to tie the knot in 2018 and Ankita's parents have already given the green signal.

Guwahati Calling

Guwahati Calling

Milind Soman visited Guwahati and met Ankita Konwar's parents, relatives and friends and coincided the visit with Ankita's nephew's birthday.

Wedding Bells

Wedding Bells

The couple have already received the blessings from Ankita Konwar's parents and relatives and the wedding bells might ring soon for the couple.

Lovey-dovey

Lovey-dovey

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's lovey-dovey relationship is for all to see on Instagram and they're together always!

Wedding Time

Wedding Time

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman met during a marathon and have been dating since a few years now. It's about time they race to the altars in 2018.

Air Asia

Air Asia

Ankita Konwar was previously a senior air hostess in Air Asia and now she's currently not working with the airlines.

Blade Runner

Blade Runner

Milind Soman is 52-years-old and recently completed a marathon of 10 kms in just 52 minutes and that too without shoes.

Made In India

Made In India

The 'Made In India' star Milind Soman has a huge female following and they go gaga every time he posts something on his social media handle.

Old Is Gold

Old Is Gold

Despite being 52-years old, he's as fit as a fiddle and can make a young man in his twenties feel weak.

Marathon Lover

Marathon Lover

He takes part in marathons all across the country. Be it Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore or Delhi, he's always present!

Run Together

Run Together

Ankita Konwar loves marathons as well and she too tries to make it to all marathons alongside Milind Soman.

Milind Soman
Read more about: milind soman
Story first published: Tuesday, December 19, 2017, 10:27 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 19, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat