 »   »   » Wedding Bells For Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar? The Couple Might Tie The Knot In 2018!

The 'Made In India' man Milind Soman, who is 52, is in a relationship with Ankita Konwar, who is half his age and their lovey-dovey pictures are for all to see on their social media handle. Also, Spotboye has quoted a source by saying that the couple are all set to tie the knot in 2018 and Milind received the green signal from her parents when he visited Ankita's hometown Guwahati.
"Milind timed his visit to coincide with Ankita's nephew's birthday, so he could meet her friends, family and relatives, who were in attendance. Now that the lovebirds have the family's blessings, they will solemnise their relationship in 2018," said the source to Spotboye.
