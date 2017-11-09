 »   »   » HOT NOW! What Happened When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Met An Angry Anil Kapoor?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's hot look from Fanney Khan instantly went viral on the Internet. She looks even more attractive in such glamorous roles.

We all know that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays a singer in the film and she is doing her best to look super stylish in the movie. But do you know what's the story of Fanney Khan and what happens when Aishwarya meets an angry Anil Kapoor, who kidnaps her?



Aishwarya's Character... According to Bollywood Life, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's character is the inspiration for the young teenage girl who happens to be Anil Kapoor's daughter in the film.

Anil's Daughter Is An Inspiring Singer The young fan is also an aspiring singer and adores Ash more than anything in the world.

Anil To Kidnap Aishwarya In The Film She is also a regular at singing in reality shows but barely manages to win any. In the original film, she becomes a hit singer after the popular singer is kidnapped by her father.

Fanney Khan Deals With The Issue Of Body Shaming Aishwarya's Bollywood adaptation is on similar lines but as per information, it will take up the issue of body-shaming.

Anil's Daughter Will Be Overweight It seems Anil's daughter will be overweight and hence considered unfit for the stream she wants to pursue.

Aish Would Be Against Body-shaming Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's character will be against body-shaming on the show.

When She Meets Anil Kapoor She will be aghast when she hears the kind of grievances Anil Kapoor's character has against her.



Fanney Khan is directed by Atul Manjrekar and it also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. This is the first time Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar will work together in any movie.



