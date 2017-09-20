 »   »   » WHAT PATCH-UP? Sanjay Dutt Still Holds A Grudge Against Salman Khan?

A few weeks back, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt had hugged it out at Mukesh Ambani's Ganpati's celebrations and put all rumors about their cold war to rest.
But it looks like there's more to the story. Seems that Sanju is still holding grudges against Salman. Scroll down to read why...
A Special Screening For Bhoomi
A report in Mid-day states that Sanjay Dutt is holding a special screening for his upcoming film Bhoomi which releases this Friday.
Salman Khan's Name Missing From The Guest List
Yes, that's shocking! But, rumors suggest that Salman Khan hasn't been invited for the screening.
Look Who Is Invited!
A source told the daily, "Sanjay and wife Maanayata are planning to host a grand screening on September 20 for the industry folk. Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Suniel and Mana Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar, Sonakshi and Shatrughan Sinha, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, and Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been invited. But, Salman is not on the guest list."
Is The Cold War Still On?
It's slightly strange to see this happening considering everyone thought that they have buried the hatchet at Ambani's bash.
The Reason Behind Sanjay- Salman's Tiff
A Spotboye report had earlier stated that the reason for Sanjay- Salman's fall-out was Salman's former manager Reshma Shetty.
Apparently, Sanjay had hired Reshma Shetty, who was then Salman's manager, to handle his projects as well on the Tubelight actor's recommendation. But he soon fired her after he found out that he was losing a lot of films because she was quoting exorbitant sum. This move of Sanjay didn't go down well with Salman.
There were even reports about Salman being upset with Ranbir Kapoor starring in Dutt biopic.
Well, we just hope that these two sort out their differences soon!