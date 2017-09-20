 »   »   » WHAT PATCH-UP? Sanjay Dutt Still Holds A Grudge Against Salman Khan?

The Reason Behind Sanjay- Salman's Tiff

A Spotboye report had earlier stated that the reason for Sanjay- Salman's fall-out was Salman's former manager Reshma Shetty.



Apparently, Sanjay had hired Reshma Shetty, who was then Salman's manager, to handle his projects as well on the Tubelight actor's recommendation. But he soon fired her after he found out that he was losing a lot of films because she was quoting exorbitant sum. This move of Sanjay didn't go down well with Salman.



There were even reports about Salman being upset with Ranbir Kapoor starring in Dutt biopic.





