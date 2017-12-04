 »   »   » UNBELIEVABLE! When Deepika Padukone Greeted Katrina Kaif At Shahrukh Khan's Birthday Party

Superstar Shahrukh Khan celebrated his birthday last month at his Alibaug farmhouse. The party was attended by his close friends from Bollywood.

Both Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone were present at the birthday bash. The ladies are famous for their cold war but as per recent reports, this time Deepika Padukone greeted her arch rival Katrina Kaif. Read the juicy gossip below.

King Khan's 52nd Birthday Celebrations According to Open Magazine, ''Both Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif attended Shahrukh Khan's 52nd birthday celebrations at his Alibaug home some weeks ago.'' Katrina Left The Party Early ''Katrina had to leave the party early as she was meant to be shooting a commercial the next day. Deepika, meanwhile, stayed on with the rest of the gang, which included Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, and left the following morning.'' Deepika Walked Up To Greet Katrina Deepika walked up to greet Katrina like she did with the others, and, anticipating icy vibes, other guests in the room pretended to be busy with their phones, or deep in conversation. Shahrukh Shifted His Attention... An eyewitness says SRK swiftly turned his focus to little Abram, while Sidharth reportedly crawled away to attend to an imaginary untied shoelace. Farah Khan Wanted To Click A Picture Only notoriously moonh phatt Farah Khan announced loudly that she wished her phone was with her so she could capture this delicate moment. Farah Also Told Katrina To Bury The Hatchet When the mood was less tense, and after DP had left the room, she's also believed to have told Katrina to bury the hatchet with Deepika as the bone of contention between them had moved on to newer pastures. Those Who Have Come Late Deepika Padukone was dating Ranbir Kapoor, when Katrina Kaif came to his life. Ranbir Left Deepika For Katrina The actor left the Padmavati star for Katrina Kaif. Many believed that the two (Ranbir & Katrina) will marry each other but this relationship too did not survive.

Now both Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor are single, while Deepika Padukone is dating Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

