 »   »   » OOPS! When Katrina Kaif Got REPLACED By Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Owing To This Surprising Reason!

We all know that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has bagged 'Fanney Khan', which is being produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and KriArj Entertainment.

But, you will be surprised to know that producer Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra was also keen to approach Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra for the same role. However, it was Prerna Arora, who was adamant to cast Aishwarya. Here's why...

Was Aishwarya Not The First Choice Of The Film? Bollywood Hungama quoted a source from the creative team as saying, "Before KriArj came on board, Mehra and his creative team had approached Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra and were in talks with them." He Also Wanted To Approach Kareena.. Mehra was also keen to approach Kareena Kapoor Khan but Prernaa was very clear that she wanted only Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and nobody but her." Was Mr Mehra Not Satisfied With The Casting Of Aishwarya Rai? "She got her way and made sure that the actress was roped in for the film. At casting meets, Mehra wanted to discuss approaching Katrina, Kareena and Priyanka as they equally suited the role of the beautiful diva but Prernaa, very clearly said that she would like to go with Aishwarya Rai and the creative team had to bow down to her dictates." Kat & PeeCee Were Left Clueless About The Replacement! "Katrina and PeeCee had no clue what happened and why the FK team didn't get back to them." Did Priyanka Lie About Rejecting Fanney Khan? The source adds that, "Priyanka Chopra had said she was approached but she rejected it but fact is, she was never under consideration anyways." Aishwarya Owes A Big One To Prerna Arora "While Prernaa likes all the actresses and finds them talented, she chose to go ahead with Ash as she wanted to work with her." "While Mehra was discussing the other actresses, the producer approached Aishwarya directly and made sure she got her. It was Prernaa who cast Ash for Fanney Khan." Is Prerna Giving A Tough Time To Her Team? According to the source, "Prernaa has completed a little more than six films, but she is already giving a tough time on creatives to her directors, co-producers and casting team." Prerna Doesn’t Listen To Anybody When It Comes To Casting.. "She is very headstrong and stubborn especially when it comes to the casting of her films and doesn't listen to anybody. People know that she is getting used to getting her own way." It Was Prerna, Who Didn’t Want Madhavan But Rajkummar Rao "While on another casting decision, in Fanney Khan, she made sure that her choice Rajkummar Rao got the role as Ash's romantic interest. Buzz is that Mehra was keen on having Madhavan do the role."

Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the film also casts Anil Kapoor and Divya Dutt in the key roles.

Fanney Khan is the official remake of the Oscar nominated Dutch film Everybody's Famous.