 »   »   » SAD! Who STOPPED Deepika Padukone From Attending Summit With SRK & Donald Trump's Daughter Ivanka?

Deepika Padukone is anything but peaceful. The controversies revolving around Padmavati is getting murkier with each passing day and we feed pity about the actress!

Padmavati row hasn't only affected Sanjay Leela Bhansali but also Deepika Padukone's daily schedule and her safety. We hear, despite being well prepared for an important event, Deepika will have to give it a miss. Why? Read it out below..

She Was All Ready An entertainment portal quoted a source as saying, "Deepika Padukone had her speech and clothes ready. She was ready to fly off." It’s All About Her Safety "But then her (Deepika Padukone) producers advised her against it. Though her security is beefed up the producers don't want to take any chances." No Padmavati Events As Of Now "They don't want to put in her in vulnerable situation. There will be no more Padmavati media events until the new release date is announced," concluded the source. However, SRK Will Be Seen In Attendance Reportedly, if all goes according to the plan, then Shahrukh Khan will attend the Hyderabad Global Entrepreneurship Summit's (GES) inaugural ceremony, co-hosted by the USA and Indian government, on 28 November. SRK To Share A Stage With Ivanka According to a leading daily, Shahrukh will be sharing the stage with a team of delegates from 150 countries which also includes US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump. Coming Back To Padmavati Row.. According to the latest report, a dead body was seen hanging at Nahargarh Fort with a threat written on a rock. It’s Gruesome The threat reads, "We don't burn effigies, we kill." The media agency tweeted, "#Rajasthan: Body found hanging at Nahargarh Fort in #Jaipur, threat note on rocks also seen #Padmavati."

We wonder when this all hue & cry will end over just a screening of a film!