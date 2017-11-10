 »   »   » Here's Why Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif's Romantic Scenes Are Not There In Tiger Zinda Hai's Trailer

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai is one of the most awaited films of the year. Fan loved the trailer of the movie and it has already received 6,48,000 likes.

But do you know why the romantic scenes between the ex-lovers Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are missing from the movie? Let's find out.

Salman Khan's Strict Orders A source told Bollywood Life, "Salman had strictly ordered the director Ali Abbas Zafar not to use the romantic scenes between him and Kat in the trailer.'' What Salman Wanted ''He wanted people to come in to watch the film, expecting never-seen-before action that it promises to deliver.'' The Team Will Soon Launch A Romantic Number ''Also, the first song that the team will launch is a romantic number shot in Austria so that will more than make up for everything." Star Cast Apart from Salman and Katrina, Tiger Zinda Hai also stars ajjad Delafrooz, Angad Bedi, Girish Karnad, Kumud Mishra, Nawab Shah in prominent roles.

Tiger Zinda Hai is scheduled to release on December 22.

