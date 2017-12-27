 »   »   » All Is Not Well Between Kareena Kapoor & Sara Ali Khan? Why Saif's Daughter Missed Taimur's Birthday

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated Taimur Ali Khan's first birthday at their royal Pataudi Palace. Their close friends and family members graced the party with their presence.

But many eyebrows were raised when Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan chose to give Taimur's first birthday bash a miss. Many reported that things are not good between Sara and Kareena. But we will tell you the truth now.

Many People Were Surprised.. A source informed Pinkvilla, "Both Saif and Sara are close to Kareena and are often seen partying with Saif and Kareena at their Bandra home, so when Sara and Ibrahim didn't attend the birthday bash in Pataudi, it took many in B-Town by surprise.'' Rift Between Sara & Kareena? ''Both were spotted at their gyms the whole of last week as they didn't fly down to Pataudi. But before people start thinking there's a rift between the brother-sister duo and Saif and Kareena, they will be wrong.'' The Truth Is... ''Fact is, Sara was prepping with the Kedarnath crew as she has been continuously shooting for the film for over two weeks now. While Taimur's birthday was on December 20, her schedule was for the next few days after that and her director had wanted Sara to stay back for some workshops.'' Sara Is Completely Focused ''It's a challenging film and Sara is completely focusing on her debut film now." What About Ibrahim? "Ibrahim is in town on his Christmas vacay as he's been pursuing further studies in London and he too decided to stay back with his sister in Mumbai as they are very close and spend some time with her.'' They Adore Taimur ''Both Sara and her brother are very close to Saif and Kareena and adore Taimur so if they skipped the bash at Pataudi there is nothing more to read into it." Those Who Were Present At Taimur's Birthday Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor with her children Kiaan Raj Kapoor and Samaira Kapoor, parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor and cousin Karan Kapoor, Saif's mother Sharmila Tagore and sister Soha Ali Khan with husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Amrita Arora Ladak were present at Taimur's birthday celebrations.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is busy with the shooting of Veere The Wedding, while Saif Ali Khan is all set for the release of his next project Kaalakaandi.

