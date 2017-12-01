 »   »   » HMM! Will Katrina Kaif & Kangana Ranaut Forget Their CATFIGHTS With Deepika Padukone For Her Safety?

It's no secret that Deepika Padukone's safety is at stake owing to Padmavati controversy followed by death threats for the actress. While, most of the celebs have come out in support of Deepika as well , we hear Shabana Azmi will submit a written memo seeking protection for DP's safety.

Wondering how's Deepika Padukone's rivals, Kangana Ranaut and Katrina Kaif are connected to this? Find out below..

Kangana-Katrina To Join Hands For Deepika According to DNA, "Everyone has been approached. We are awaiting the signatures of A-listers like Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, and two more actresses. Once they sign, we will be taking the matter forward.'' Will They Sign It? It would be interesting to see if Katrina Kaif and Kangana Ranaut keep their rivalries with Deepika Padukone aside for the sake of her safety. Recently, Kangana’s Leaked E-mail Made Her Catfight With Deepika, Public Not so long ago, Republic TV had reported about the e-mails of Kangana Ranaut, written to Hrithik Roshan, in which Kangana can be seen complaining about Deepika Padukone's shocking diplomatic behaviour and what not. ‘Deepika Is Saying Meaningless Things’ "Even though i know its because of my disorder that i get so serious about trivial matters but i am still feeling bad that she's saying meaningless things." [sic] I Feel So Agitated: Kangana On Deepika "I really hope she does that or i will always feel bad about her behavior. Also i feel so agitated because this situation leaves me with many confusing questions, what should my behavior be now?" [sic] Did Deepika Avoid Kangana? "What should I say if she says, I am calling, or are you free. If i am free i will say i am free then she will say lets meet then i will think i am meeting her then she won't reply..." [sic] Kangana Asked Hrithik How To Behave Normally "She's doing this everyday now. Is she innocently busy? or is this a trick? How will i ever know? If i retort and say something rude then would she be hurt? what is the normal behavior in this situation?" [sic] I Feel Like Crying: Kangana "I feel i will go mad, what should i do? I don't want to meet her but if i don't reply i feel i am not replying. See i am panicing.. i feel like crying now." [sic]

We gotta wait and watch how Katrina Kaif and Kangana Ranaut react to Padmavati row and whether they will lend their helping hands to Deepika Padukone.