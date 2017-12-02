 »   »   » WORTH THE RISK? Shahrukh Khan Might Not Remake R. Madhavan's Vikram Vedha For This Reason

While Bollywood's obsession with remakes continue with Rohit Shetty remaking Temper with Ranveer Singh, a while ago, we had heard that Shahrukh Khan too was keen to act and produce a remake of R. Madhavan's Vikram Vedha.

Now comes in some disappointing news! As per a DNA report, SRK has put this remake on the backburner. Scroll down to read more...

