 »   »   » WORTH THE RISK? Shahrukh Khan Might Not Remake R. Madhavan's Vikram Vedha For This Reason

While Bollywood's obsession with remakes continue with Rohit Shetty remaking Temper with Ranveer Singh, a while ago, we had heard that Shahrukh Khan too was keen to act and produce a remake of R. Madhavan's Vikram Vedha.
Now comes in some disappointing news! As per a DNA report, SRK has put this remake on the backburner. Scroll down to read more...
SRK Was Interested To Remake Vikram Vedha
The leading daily quoted a source as saying, "R Madhavan, who acted in Vikram Vedha, brought the film to Shah Rukh, who initially seemed interested in remaking it. But currently, that plan has been put on the back burner. Shah Rukh isn't remaking Vikram Vedha anymore."
But...
Rumour has it that Madhavan wanted SRK to play his character from the original but the superstar apparently had other plans.
SRK Wanted To Play Vedha's Role
The source said, "Shahrukh loved Vijay Sethupathi's character (Vedha - the gangster). He found Vedha more edgy and interesting. After watching the film, he knew that if he remade it, he would play the grey character of Vedha."
Is It Worth The Risk?
"There were two things. Although Shah Rukh loved the film, it's an extremely layered and risky project to be made in Hindi. Plus, since SRK wanted to play the gangster who eventually turns out to be a hero, the space is very similar to his Fan where you end up sympathising with the film's villain. So, at least for now, Shah Rukh is not remaking it, " the source further added.
The Plot
The Tamil neo-noir crime thriller revolved around a ruthless cop who wages a war against an unscrupulous gangster. However, certain events lead to the cop questioning his principles and motives.