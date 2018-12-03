English
 »   »   »  Real Or Fake? A Picture Of Priyanka Chopra Sitting Inside The ‘Doli’ Goes Viral On Internet

By
    A picture of Priyanka Chopra, in her bridal avatar, sitting inside the doli is going viral on the social media and we wonder if it's indeed a real picture or fake one. The picture is being shared by a fanclub of Priyanka Chopra and our guess is as good as yours! Have a look at her viral picture and do let us know what you think about it.

    On Saturday, Priyanka and Nick said 'I do' in a Christian wedding and after sharing the pictures of their mehendi ceremony, the actor gave her fans a sneak-peak into their fun-filled sangeet night as well through Instagram. Last night, the couple tied the knot as per Hindu rituals.

    According to People magazine, groom's father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr, officiated the Christian ceremony, where the couple exchanged wedding bands by famed jeweller Chopard.
    Priyanka opted for a custom Ralph Lauren wedding gown, and Jonas, too, wore Ralph Lauren for their special day.

    The respective families of the bride and the groom including Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth and cousins Parineeti and Mannara Chopra and Nick's parents Paul Kevin Sr and Denise, brother Kevin and his wife Danielle, and brother Joe and his fiancee "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner arrived in Jodhpur on Thursday.

    For the unversed, Nick had proposed to Priyanka on her 36th birthday and then they flew down to India for a traditional 'roka' ceremony.

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 0:30 [IST]
