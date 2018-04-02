 »   »   » History To Be Repeated? A Tug Of War Between Salman Khan & Shahrukh Khan; Katrina Kaif To Be Blamed

A Bad News For Sal-Kat Though!

A source informed DNA, "Ever since the dance number was filmed, speculations have been rife that Salman and SRK will be joined by Katrina in it. However, that's not true. It features just the two actors."



SRK-Salman To Sizzle In This Special Song

The source further added, "In the film, Shahrukh Khan is shown as a big admirer of Katrina Kaif's work, while Salman Khan plays the superstar who is also one of her heroes."



"The whole sequence is choreographed in such a way that it shows Salman and Shahrukh Khan up against each other on stage. The team has seen the final results and is extremely happy with the track."



Speaking about the same, the source added, "SRK's character has a certain height throughout the film. To make him look smaller, the team has shot from different angles. Along with them, there were holes drilled into the platform where the actor would fit in while shooting his scenes."



On a related note, the camaraderie between Shahrukh Khan & Katrina Kaif has left the Instagram peeps in awe. The duo keeps sharing pictures from the sets of the film and one can clearly figure out that they're having an amazing time with each other.



SRK had shared this quirky picture from the sets and had captioned it as saying, "When the company is sooo scintillating & exciting that u can't keep ur eyes open! Serves them right for calling me to early morning shoots for #Zero ( Pic courtesy: @katrinakaif my media manager)."



The film also casts Anushka Sharma and for the second time, this fantastic trio is coming together for film. They were last seen in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, with each other.

