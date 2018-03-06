 »   »   » A TWIST! Not Shahrukh Khan But This Actor To Romance Katrina Kaif In Aanand L Rai's Zero?

Aanand L.Rai's Zero has been the talk of the town ever since the film was announced. The movie marks the reunion of 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' trio- Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
The shooting for the film is currently going in full force. Lately, Katrina has been sharing a lot of clicks from the sets. Meanwhile, there's a strong buzz that the makers have got another actor on board as Katrina's love interest in the movie. Scroll down to read more-
Abhay Deol As Katrina Kaif's Love Interest
A source close to the makers of the film told Filmfare that Abhay Deol will be seen romancing Katrina in the film. The duo had worked together in Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.
Katrina's Reel Avatar
Reportedly, the gorgeous lady plays an actress in Zero. Speaking about her role, Katrina had earlier mentioned, "I play an actress in the film, but I don't play myself. I'm not Katrina Kaif in the film."
It's Very Dramatic
While speaking to DNA, she had said, "I play a character which is a satirical take on an actress. I have seen it happen in English films but I have never seen something like this done before in a Hindi movie. It's very dramatic."
Shahrukh Khan Plays A Vertically Challenged
The superstar was quoted as saying to a leading daily, "We should know there is happiness abound in their lives. We don't have to empathise or sympathise with them, we just need to celebrate them like completely abled people. We should never distinguish between them."
Katrina Says She Blindly Trusts SRK
When asked about the reactions to Zero's teaser, Katrina said, " I'm happy that people have loved the teaser. Zero is SRK's baby. He is so deeply involved with the technology part of his films that half the work is done there. He has set up a technology team and put together some of the best people in the business for it. So on that front, I can close my eyes and trust him blindly because I know the level he's trying to achieve with this film."
Revealing how the idea for this film germinated, filmmaker Aanand L. Rai had earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "I loved seeing Hrithik (Roshan) fly off a 250-feet building, it was brilliantly done, but deep down I felt this wasn't us. Apart from our mythological demigods, Indians aren't ready for superheroes, kadd mein hum abhi bahut chhote hain. That's what made me want to live life from the perspective of a dwarf."
In the same interview, revealing why he decided to cast SRK in his film, he had said, ""I wanted to cut the all-important two feet from a star as big and confident as Khan saab, then tell a love story. Being an intelligent man, he knew what I was talking about."
Zero is slated to hit the big screens on 21st December 2018.