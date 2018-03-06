 »   »   » A TWIST! Not Shahrukh Khan But This Actor To Romance Katrina Kaif In Aanand L Rai's Zero?

Abhay Deol As Katrina Kaif's Love Interest

A source close to the makers of the film told Filmfare that Abhay Deol will be seen romancing Katrina in the film. The duo had worked together in Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.



Katrina's Reel Avatar

Reportedly, the gorgeous lady plays an actress in Zero. Speaking about her role, Katrina had earlier mentioned, "I play an actress in the film, but I don't play myself. I'm not Katrina Kaif in the film."



It's Very Dramatic

While speaking to DNA, she had said, "I play a character which is a satirical take on an actress. I have seen it happen in English films but I have never seen something like this done before in a Hindi movie. It's very dramatic."



Shahrukh Khan Plays A Vertically Challenged

The superstar was quoted as saying to a leading daily, "We should know there is happiness abound in their lives. We don't have to empathise or sympathise with them, we just need to celebrate them like completely abled people. We should never distinguish between them."



Katrina Says She Blindly Trusts SRK

When asked about the reactions to Zero's teaser, Katrina said, " I'm happy that people have loved the teaser. Zero is SRK's baby. He is so deeply involved with the technology part of his films that half the work is done there. He has set up a technology team and put together some of the best people in the business for it. So on that front, I can close my eyes and trust him blindly because I know the level he's trying to achieve with this film."

