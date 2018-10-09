 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone & Aamir Khan To Come Together For Mahabharata?

Aamir Khan & Deepika Padukone In Mahabharata?

Reports are doing the rounds that Deepika Padukone might star in Aamir Khan's Mahabharata and the visit to his residence was to discuss this matter and even Vikramaditya Motwane and Siddharth Roy Kapur might be a part of the movie.

It's All In A Nascent Stage!

It is reported that all of this is still in the nascent stage and the movie is yet to materialize. Deepika Padukone has already thrown her hat in the beginning stages and we hope that she would be a part of the movie too.

1000-Crore Budget Film!

Aamir Khan's Mahabharata is touted to be run on a budget of a jaw-dropping Rs 1000 Crores, co-produced by none other than Mukesh Ambani. It would be the most expensive film ever to be made in India.

Aamir Khan To Play Lord Krishna

It is reported that Aamir Khan would portray the role of Lord Krishna in Mahabharata. He opened up previously to DNA by saying, "My favourite character is Karna, but I don't know if I'll be able to play him due to my physique. I may just have to play Krishna. I also liked the character of Arjun. He was the only person who asked Krishna why he had to kill his own people."

Fatima Sana Shaikh Might Be A Part Of The Movie Too

A few months ago, Fatima Sana Shaikh took to her Instagram story by saying that started reading the Mahabharata and going by the picture, it looks like she'll be a part of the magnum opus too.

No Official Confirmation

However, there has been no official confirmation about the Mahabharata project by Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh or Mukesh Ambani. We'll have to wait and watch for the official developments as and when it plays out.