 »   »   » Aamir Khan Doesn't Give A Damn To Akshay Kumar's UGLY SPAT With Bhushan Kumar; Mogul Is In His Radar

Bhushan Kumar Took A Potshot At Akshay Kumar

Amid the rumours of Akshay Kumar, walking out of Mogul, when Bhushan Kumar was asked about the casting of the film, he had said, "My father's biopic is very close to me. That is the biggest announcement we have made in our lives and we will confirm an actor soon. He could be bigger than Akshay Kumar."



Now, We Hear Aamir Khan Is Approached

A leading daily quoted a source as saying, "Aamir Khan is known to be a perfectionist, and takes his own time to choose films. He was approached for Mogul, and in turn the actor asked the film-makers to work around a few changes in the script."



Aamir Might Sign Mogul

"The makers have been meeting up with Aamir constantly with fresh changes, and Aamir has liked it. He might now act in it," informed the sources.



Aamir Might Co-produce The Film As Well

Hush Hush also suggest that if things go well, Aamir Khan might also co-produce the film. However, there's no confirmation yet from any sides - Aamir Khan or Bhushan Kumar.



Aamir Wanted To Make 'Mahabharata' Too But...

We hear, despite his excitement to make a film on Mahabharata, Aamir Khan is re-considering taking up a film on the mythological stories. Source says, Aamir is well versed with what happened to Padmaavat and the hurdles the film had to cross, before hitting the theatres. Currently, Aamir is not mentally prepared for the same.



Aamir, On The Work Front

As of now, only Thugs Of Hindostan is a confirmed film of Aamir Khan and the actor is leaving no stones turned to make a film every bit grand. From the star cast to grand sets, the film has everything that have fans all excited for Diwali!

