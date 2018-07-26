 »   »   »  Thugs Of Hindostan: Want To Own 2-Lakh Kilo Ships From The Aamir Khan Starrer? Here's Your Chance!

Deccan Chronicle Quoted A Source

"You cannot hire ships for action sequences as they can get damaged. So the makers had to have two ships built for the film. Another reason they had them custom-made is that today's ships are considerably different than the ones used in the era in which the film is based. If ships were hired, they would need to be modified quite a bit."



The Source Further Stated

"Hollywood films like 300, which also had a war at sea, have had special ships designed for their shoots."



Good News! Thugs Of Hindostan Ships Might Be Auctioned

"Normally, such ships are dismantled after filming because they cannot be retained as memorabilia due to space constraints. But we hear that the Thugs of Hindostan ships may be auctioned through the film's star cast," the source summed it up.



However, YRF Spokesperson's Take

Also, A Yash Raj Films' spokesperson stated that she has no idea what exactly would happen to the ships after the shoot is over and refused to confirm if it would be put for auction.

