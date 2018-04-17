 »   »   » Aamir Khan Suggests Changes In Mogul Script, Does Not Want The Film To Focus On This Controversy?

Related Articles
Ever since the makers released the first look poster of Mogul- a biopic on music baron Late. Gulshan Kumar, there have been several reports doing the rounds post a strong buzz about Akshay Kumar's exit for the film. Speculations are rifle about Aamir Khan replacing him in the biopic although the makers haven't made any official announcement yet.
Meanwhile, there is some fresh scoop pouring in that the superstar has suggested some changes in Mogul's script. Scroll down to read all the details here-
Aamir Wants Mogul To Be An Underdog Story
A Mid-day report quoted an insider as saying, "The screenplay is currently being tweaked to make it more about Gulshan's rise from being a fruit juice vendor to the owner of the biggest music label in the country. Aamir is a big believer in underdog stories."
He Doesn't Want To Focus More On The Murky Side Of Showbiz
The insider further added, "Aamir wanted the underworld details to be reduced. The alleged role of the underworld in Gulshan's death will be eliminated. The film will just touch upon these topics."
The Director Is Reworking The Script
Buzz is that Subhash Kapoor is reworking the script at a furious pace before he presents it to Khan and Kumar for a final narration. When the tabloid reached out to the filmmaker, he told them, "I can't speak about it as I am under an NDA with T-Series."
Aamir To Co-Produce Mogul?
Reports suggest that the actor has recommended changes to the story, subject to which he will come on board as co-producer.
The Guessing Game Continues
The trade circuit is abuzz with rumours that Akshay Kumar who was the first choice for the role is no longer doing the film. At a recent event when the actor was asked if he is still be part of the film, he had said, "I myself don't know yet." Meanwhile, names of many stars including Aamir Khan are doing the rounds.
Mogul Is Not Just A Film
During the official announcement of Mogul, Bhushan Kumar was quoted as saying, "Mogul' is not a film for me, it's my dream come true. My father has been a guiding force all through my life and I have always felt his presence in everything I do. I always knew that one day I would make 'Mogul' and share my father's amazing story with the world."
Director Subhash Kapoor had added, "When Vikram Malhotra shared the idea of the film with me, it was a feeling of disbelief. I always told my team that the one story I would love to make a movie on was Gulshanji's and here I am doing just that."
