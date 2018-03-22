 »   »   » Mind-blowing! Aamir Khan To Play Lord Krishna In The 1000-Crore Film Mahabharata?

Aamir Hinted About Mahabharata During Secret Superstar Promotions

"My dream project is to make the Mahabharata but I'm afraid of starting the project as I know it will consume at least 15-20 years of my life."



Aamir Reveals His Favourite Character In Mahabharata

"My favourite character is Karna, but I don't know if I'll be able to play him due to my physique. I may just have to play Krishna. I also liked the character of Arjun. He was the only person who asked Krishna why he had to kill his own people."



The Dream Of Mahabharata

"My dream is to make Mahabharata one day, which I have not yet achieved or I haven't even moved towards it. It's too scary as a dream, maybe that's why. It's a big dream and so let's see if I can do it one day," said Aamir Khan to DNA during an interview.



Interesting Facts

The point to be noted here is that even Fatima Sana Shaikh started reading the Mahabharata and posted a picture of it on her Instagram handle a few weeks ago.



Will Fatima Sana Shaikh Star In The Film Too?

Looking at her Instagram picture, one can take a wild guess that even she might be a part of the project, but nothing has been confirmed yet.



No Official Confirmation

There has been no official confirmation about the Mahabharata project by Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, RIL or Mukesh Ambani and we'll have to wait and watch for the official developments.



Larger Than Life

Well, the budget of the film is mammoth and we're sure with this much money, the film-makers will have all the technical access to make it a visual treat. It sure would be a larger then life film.



Aamir Khan As Lord Krishna

Leave us your comments as to what do you think about Aamir Khan portraying Lord Krishna in Mahabharata. Can he pull it off or not! Let us know.

