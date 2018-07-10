 »   »   »  Aamir Khan & Karan Johar To Come Together For Osho Biopic?

Rumours are doing the rounds that Aamir Khan is all set to star in a Karan Johar film and will begin shooting right after the release of Thugs Of Hindostan. As per the reports, Aamir Khan might play the role of Osho in Karan Johar's next but has not signed the dotted line yet as he is yet to receive further details from the film-makers with regard to his look and other details about his character. Until then, Aamir Khan has kept the project on hold.

"Aamir Khan is very excited with the script that has come his way. He gave his nod and is all set to dive into the skin of the character soon. The prep has already begun and one shouldn't be surprised if we get to see a different Aamir Khan while promoting his much awaited Thugs of Hindostan. However, Khan won't be signing the dotted line until he is convinced about the look and the other details of his character and the film," a source said to Pinkvilla.

Another Source Revealed "Both Aamir Khan and Karan Johar are quite gung ho about this movie because despite knowing each other for so many years and working in the same industry, this is the first time that they are collaborating together." Joint Production By Aamir Khan & Karan Johar "Aamir and KJo are jointly producing this movie, which will be announced only after the former is done with Thugs of Hindostan. Aamir doesn't want to compromise on his policy of working on one film at a time," the source summed it up to Pinkvilla. One Helluva Movie If ever Aamir Khan and Karan Johar do work together, we're sure it would be one helluva movie, as both Aamir and Karan are known to create magic on the silver screen. Currently Working On Thugs Of Hindostan Aamir Khan is currently working on his upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. TOH is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 7, 2018.