 »   »   »  Aamir Khan & Karan Johar To Come Together For Osho Biopic?

Related Articles
- After Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor To Sign Another Movie With Rajkumar Hirani?
- Aamir Khan Called Rani Mukerji A 'Buddhi' After Watching Hichki & Here's How She Reacted!
- SANJU EFFECT: Aamir Khan Asked Sanjay Dutt To Meet Him Immediately & They Ended Up CRYING TOGETHER
- Sanju: Manisha Koirala Takes A Sly Dig At Salman, Shahrukh & Aamir Khan While Praising Ranbir Kapoor
- Sanju Diaries: Rajkumar Hirani Compares Ranbir Kapoor With Aamir Khan & His Observation Is Pure Gold
- 'Don't You Have Clothes To Wear?' Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber TROLLED For Posting 'Inappropriate' Pics
- Friendship With Salman Khan In Trouble? Aamir Khan Wants To Help Ranbir Kapoor But On One Condition
- FLASHBACK DIARY: Shahrukh Khan Tries To KISS Rival Aamir Khan, While He Looks UNINTERESTED [Picture]
- Aamir Khan Appreciates The Test Case, Ekta Kapoor Says ‘I’m Officially In Heaven’
- Shahrukh Khan Starrer Rakesh Sharma Biopic Salute Gets Delayed?
- Aamir Khan Sets Trends On Instagram; Aishwarya Rai, Farhan Akhtar & Sushant Singh Rajput Follow!
- Aamir Khan Gets Slammed For Posting A Picture With Daughter Ira Khan; Fans Call It 'Inappropriate'
Rumours are doing the rounds that Aamir Khan is all set to star in a Karan Johar film and will begin shooting right after the release of Thugs Of Hindostan. As per the reports, Aamir Khan might play the role of Osho in Karan Johar's next but has not signed the dotted line yet as he is yet to receive further details from the film-makers with regard to his look and other details about his character. Until then, Aamir Khan has kept the project on hold.
"Aamir Khan is very excited with the script that has come his way. He gave his nod and is all set to dive into the skin of the character soon. The prep has already begun and one shouldn't be surprised if we get to see a different Aamir Khan while promoting his much awaited Thugs of Hindostan. However, Khan won't be signing the dotted line until he is convinced about the look and the other details of his character and the film," a source said to Pinkvilla.
Another Source Revealed
"Both Aamir Khan and Karan Johar are quite gung ho about this movie because despite knowing each other for so many years and working in the same industry, this is the first time that they are collaborating together."
Joint Production By Aamir Khan & Karan Johar
"Aamir and KJo are jointly producing this movie, which will be announced only after the former is done with Thugs of Hindostan. Aamir doesn't want to compromise on his policy of working on one film at a time," the source summed it up to Pinkvilla.
One Helluva Movie
If ever Aamir Khan and Karan Johar do work together, we're sure it would be one helluva movie, as both Aamir and Karan are known to create magic on the silver screen.
Currently Working On Thugs Of Hindostan
Aamir Khan is currently working on his upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. TOH is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 7, 2018.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.