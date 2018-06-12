English
 »   »   »  Friendship With Salman Khan In Trouble? Aamir Khan Wants To Help Ranbir Kapoor But On One Condition

Friendship With Salman Khan In Trouble? Aamir Khan Wants To Help Ranbir Kapoor But On One Condition

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan's CLOSENESS will make Salman Khan ANGRY। FilmiBeat

    Mr. perfectionist Aamir Khan shares a great bond with Salman Khan and his nemesis Ranbir Kapoor. It is said that Salman was very upset when his once good friend Sanjay Dutt gave Ranbir Kapoor the permission to play the lead role in his biopic. And the actor would feel really bad when he will read the latest news that is doing the rounds about Aamir and Ranbir.

    As per a report in DNA, Aamir Khan might turn script doctor for Ranbir Kapoor. Yes, you read it right, Aamir wants to help Ranbir in selecting good scripts but he has one condition...

    They Have The Same Thinking Process

    Talking about the same, a source told the daily, "Their thinking process is similar and their tastes in movies match. Over the past few years, they have drawn closer and often spend time with each other."

    Ranbir Kapoor Is A Risk Taker

    "RK has picked movies that are different from the run-of-the-mill ones. Be it Barfi, which was a hit, or Bombay Velvet, which failed at the BO, he has always been ready to take risks.''

    Aamir Offered His Help

    ''Aamir appreciates that. Aamir has even teased Ranbir that if he wants, he would be happy to read his scripts and offer suggestions."

    But Aamir Has One Condition

    "AK has told Ranbir that he will be his script doctor, only if the latter takes his suggestions seriously. Aamir wants him to take the right steps or else the entire exercise will be futile."

    Ranbir Is Aamir's Favourite Actor

    Once in an interview, Aamir Khan had praised Ranbir and had said, "Ranbir is a fantastic actor. He can do any film, he is that good"

    Salman Will Not Be Happy With Aamir's Decision

    On a related note, not many are aware that it is Ranbir Kapoor who is touted to be the reason behind the cold war between Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Apparently, the rift between the two actors started when Ranbir was picked to play the titular role in Sanjay's biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

    And we are sure Salman Khan would not be happy with Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor's growing friendship.

    Do you feel the same readers? Please let us know your views by posting in the comments section below.

    Also Read: Salman Khan Is Like My Big Brother: When Katrina Kaif Shocked The Entire Nation With This Statement

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 12:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue