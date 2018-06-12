 »   »   »  Friendship With Salman Khan In Trouble? Aamir Khan Wants To Help Ranbir Kapoor But On One Condition

They Have The Same Thinking Process

Talking about the same, a source told the daily, "Their thinking process is similar and their tastes in movies match. Over the past few years, they have drawn closer and often spend time with each other."

Ranbir Kapoor Is A Risk Taker

"RK has picked movies that are different from the run-of-the-mill ones. Be it Barfi, which was a hit, or Bombay Velvet, which failed at the BO, he has always been ready to take risks.''

Aamir Offered His Help

''Aamir appreciates that. Aamir has even teased Ranbir that if he wants, he would be happy to read his scripts and offer suggestions."

But Aamir Has One Condition

"AK has told Ranbir that he will be his script doctor, only if the latter takes his suggestions seriously. Aamir wants him to take the right steps or else the entire exercise will be futile."

Ranbir Is Aamir's Favourite Actor

Once in an interview, Aamir Khan had praised Ranbir and had said, "Ranbir is a fantastic actor. He can do any film, he is that good"

Salman Will Not Be Happy With Aamir's Decision

On a related note, not many are aware that it is Ranbir Kapoor who is touted to be the reason behind the cold war between Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Apparently, the rift between the two actors started when Ranbir was picked to play the titular role in Sanjay's biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

And we are sure Salman Khan would not be happy with Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor's growing friendship.