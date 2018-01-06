 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is BLESSED! How Aaradhya Bachchan Saved Her SCARED Friend From Paparazzi

Aaradhya Bachchan saved her Scared friend from Cameramen; Watch Here | FilmiBeat

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently spotted having dinner at a famous hotspot in Mumbai with hubby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Their friends were also present at the same restaurant. But as soon as the Bachchans walked out, the paparazzi went crazy and started clicking their pictures. Aaradhya's little friend got really scared after seeing the shutterbugs. Read how Aish's mature kid handled the situation like a pro....

Here's What Happened... As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, ''As the Bachchan family stepped out, the paparazzi got clicking. As expected, Aaradhya's friend got overwhelmed with the flashlights.'' Aaradhya Handled The Situation ''But Aaradhya handled the situation brilliantly. The friend got frightened when so many photographers started clicking away.'' When Aaradhya Smiled For The Media ''Aaradhya ran to her friend and assuaged her saying that all was fine. After all, she has witnessed the paparazzi alr-eady. Aaradhya then got into the car and smiled for the shutterbugs as well," explains an eyewitness.'' Even Aishwarya Gets Worried Sometime In an interview to Subhash K Jha (Firstpost), Aishwarya had talked about the paparazzi culture and had said, ''Look, anything can happen. Not that anyone means any harm. But in the sea of humanity even a little jostle can hurt my daughter.'' No Attempt To Make Aaradhya Feel Like A Celebrity ''So I proceed protectively with her through the crowd while she remains cool. Everyone is beaming and waving and calling out her name. It's a friendly world for her. Everyone seems to know her and she needs to know everybody. So there is no attempt to make her feel like a celebrity.'' It Becomes Difficult In Mumbai ''I take her with me everywhere so she is a part of my multi-tasking life. I keep it as real for her as possible, and very normal. Now she is in school like any normal girl. But even when she was a toddler I'd take her to the play-park to be with other children. It becomes difficult in Mumbai.'' Aaradhya Is Comfortable... ''But when I'm travelling I take her out to the park . Even there, there are people who recognize us. But they are normal parents and children. Aaradhya has to have a normal life. I've explained to her that is my life and now she's part of it. So she's comfortable in it.'' Want To Keep It Real For Aaradhya ''It didn't just happen. One has to work on it, channelize all energies into keeping it all real and normal for Aaradhya. I am glad I took time off to work on looking after her. When people meet Aaradhya they say she's such a normal child. That's my reward as a mother.''

