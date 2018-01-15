 »   »   » TROUBLESOME! How Abhishek Bachchan HELPED Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To AVOID His Ex Karisma Kapoor

Shahrukh Khan is known for his high-end parties. The superstar recently organised a birthday bash for his BFF Kaajal Anand along with wife Gauri Khan and Karan Johar. The party was attended by the who 's who of the industry.

And apart from other Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and his ex Karisma Kapoor were also present under one roof. And do you want to know how Abhishek Bachchan and his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda helped Aishwarya Rai to avoid Karisma?

Inside Details According to Amar Ujala, ''Abhishek Bachchan spent the whole time with his wifey Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the party. Both Abhishek and his sister Shweta made sure that Aish and Karisma don't cross paths.'' Aish & Abhi Left Early The Bachchan couple also decided to leave the party early, while Karisma Kapoor preferred to stay with her girl gang. More About Karisma Kapoor & Abhishek Bachchan's Relationship The engagement of Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan was announced, on Amitabh Bachchan's 60th birthday celebration. How This Match Was Fixed For the uninitiated, Nikhil Nanda (the grandson of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor) was married to Shweta Bachchan, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan. And both the families wanted Abhishek & Karisma to tie the knot. The Engagement Was Called Off But after a few months, the engagement was called off. Neither Bachchans nor Kapoors revealed the real reason behind it. What Jaya Bachchan Had Said About Their Break-Up Jaya Bachchan had stated in an interview to a daily that none of the families were responsible for the engagement being called off and it was Abhishek's decision to end this relationship. On A Related Note There were reports that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are moving out of Jalsa. But a source revealed to Deccan Chronicle that Karisma Kapoor too wanted to live separately but Abhishek will never leave his parents. Karisma Wanted A Separate House "Abhishek is way too close to his parents to even think about moving out. When he was engaged to Karisma Kapoor in 2002, the relationship came apart mainly because she wanted him to move out of his parents' home and live separately after marriage.'' Aishwarya Respects Abhishek's Decision Aish never had any condition, ''She understands what it means to be close emotionally and physically to your parents, and she never demanded a home away from Jalsa (the Bachchans' home for the last 20 years)." Abhishek Will Never Leave His Parents "He may buy any number of properties. But his heart remains in his family home.''

