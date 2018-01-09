 »   »   » RESPECT IS IMPORTANT! Abhishek Bachchan LEFT Karisma Kapoor & MARRIED Aishwarya Rai For His Parents?

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's new house pictures are getting viral on the Internet for all the right reasons. The house is worth 21 crore and this plush apartment is designed by the in-house team at Sunteck Realty.

There were rumours that the couple will be soon moving out from Jalsa after buying this new property. But as per Deccan Chronicle, Abhishek Bachchan will never leave his parents as it was the same reason why he broke his engagement with Karisma Kapoor.

Aishwarya & Abhishek Will Not Use The New Home As per the daily, ''The posh property that Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have bought in Mumbai is not likely to be used by them. At least not for a very long time.'' Not An Emotional Investment ''According to sources in the Bachchan family, the new property is only a financial investment and not an emotional one.'' Karisma Wanted To Live Separately After The Marriage The source says, "Abhishek is way too close to his parents to even think about moving out. When he was engaged to Karisma Kapoor in 2002, the relationship came apart mainly because she wanted him to move out of his parents' home and live separately after marriage.'' But For Aishwarya, Abhishek's Family Is Equally Important One of the things that drew Abhishek to Aishwarya was her affinity to her parents. Aish Never Demanded A Separate Home ''She understands what it means to be close emotionally and physically to your parents, and she never demanded a home away from Jalsa (the Bachchans' home for the last 20 years)." A New Flank Was Added To Jalsa For Aishwarya A whole new flank was added to Jalsa when Abhishek married Aishwarya. This new flank is built parallel to the existent one. The two flanks are separated and joined by the living-room area. Amitabh & Jaya Made Sure That They Have A Private Space Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya live on one side of the living room while Abhishek's parents live on the other side, so that both the couples have their private space while sharing the same home. Abhishek Will Never Move Out Of Jalsa The source in the know adds that Abhishek will never move out of Jalsa. "He may buy any number of properties. But his heart remains in his family home," they say. Such A Good Upbringing Well, we have just one word for Aishwarya Rai bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan - Respect!

