 »   »   » RIDICULOUS! This Director Is Spreading VENOM Against Shahrukh Khan; Saying Some MEAN & NASTY Things

Abhishek Kapoor & Prernaa Arora's Fight

As per a report in DNA, ''It's been more than a week since the Abhishek Kapoor-Prernaa Arora rift over Kedarnath came to the fore. Blaming his co-producer KriArj Entertainment for lack of transparency and funds, Gattu issued them a termination notice. Apparently, his team also leaked out some ‘sensitive' information against their partners jeopardising the arrangement between them.''

Abhishek Said Some Uncomplimentary Things About Shahrukh, Karan & Rohit

''Gattu's high-handed behaviour on the sets had been making headlines long before this split took place. And, one hears from insiders that Prernaa was not the only one at the receiving end. The director also had "uncomplimentary things" to say about industry bigwigs like Shahrukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Rohit Shetty - for various reasons.''

His Ego Was Hurt Because Of SRK's Movie

The first crack in the Abhishek-KriArj relationship occurred when Prernaa suggested that they should move the release date of Kedarnath from December 21, 2018, to avert a clash with SRK's Zero. A source reveals, "Her suggestion hurt Gattu's ego. So, he tweeted that Kedarnath would release with Zero, even after Prernaa had officially announced that the film would come on a different date."

He Said Shahrukh Looks Like An Alien

That's not all. Gattu reportedly sent messages to people, spewing venom against SRK. Says another source, who is a recipient of one of those messages, "Right before the Zero teaser was released on January 1, Gattu sent out a text saying he had watched the teaser and the song and felt SRK looked like an alien in it. He has been ridiculing the actor and his look as a dwarf ever since. He is confident that his film will be better than Zero."

He Even Has Problems With Karan Johar & Janhvi

Kedarnath is meant to be Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara's launchpad. Sridevi's beti Janhvi, too, is making her debut with Karan Johar's production Dhadak, which is the Hindi remake of the superhit Marathi film Sairat. For those who came in late, it was Karan who was previously meant to launch Sara.

Abhishek Mocked The Teaser Of Dhadak

He has now turned mentor for Janhvi. Although the shoot for Kedarnath started months before Dhadak, the latter will hit the screens first. That means Janhvi will be making a splash on celluloid months before Sara. When the first-look poster of Dhadak was unveiled, Abhishek apparently mocked them.

He Said Dhadak Is A Rehash Of A South Film

A source claims, "He sent a few texts saying he feels it's a rehash of a South film. He also said that the posters lacked steam. Hence, he didn't consider Janhvi as a threat to Sara."

Kedarnath's Competition With Simmba

Abhishek is confident that his film will release on December 21 and it will clash with SRK's film. But one must not forget that Gattu's love-saga could also face stiff competition in its second week because Rohit Shetty's Simmba is scheduled to release on December 28.

He Is Sure, Rohit Won't Be Able To Finish The Movie

Given how Ranveer Singh and Rohit have their loyal fan base, Simmba is obviously a movie that everyone's looking forward to. But Gattu allegedly has his own take on this one, too. Our khabri reveals, "He is extremely sure that Rohit won't be able to wrap up Simmba in time and it won't hit theatres on the decided date."

What Will Happen Now?

With KriArj Entertainment likely to move Bombay High Court to reinforce its right on Kedarnath, the movie's fate looks uncertain. Moreover, it remains to be seen how the industry will react to the filmmaker's comments.