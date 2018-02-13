 »   »   » FIND OUT HOW! After Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif Is Giving A TOUGH TIME To Her Co-star!

Trouble For Shahid On The Sets Of Padmaavat

Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying, "It was an ongoing problem during the shooting. Shahid Kapoor was playing the King and Deepika was playing the Queen. He couldn't possibly look shorter than her on screen."

Here's How Things Worked Out..

"It would have gone against royal protocol. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the unit had to constantly fudge Shahid Kapoor's height to make him look as tall."

The Same Is Happening With Katrina & Aamir..

Says the same source, "Katrina Kaif is way too tall for Aamir Khan's height. There is a constant stress on the sets to ensure they look equally matched on screen."

Tabu Had To Slouch On Screen

"When Tabu used to work with heroes taller than she was, the actress had to constantly slouch on screen."

Meanwhile, Katrina Is Prepping Hard For TOH

Recently, a few pictures of the gorgeous diva from the sets of Thugs Of Hindostan hit the Internet and it went viral instantly.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

She Was Seen Shooting For The Title Song

Reportedly, Katrina Kaif was seen shooting for the title song of the film in a gold shimmery dress.

Rumours About Katrina-Fatima's Catfight

On a related note, ever since Katrina Kaif has commenced the shooting of TOH, rumours about her alleged catfight with Fatima Sana Shaikh were all over the media but Katrina shushed all the rumours by sharing this selfie with Fatima & Aamir.