 »   »   » After Her Break-Up With Sidharth! A Heartbroken Alia Bhatt Getting Closer To Ex Beau Ali Dadarkar

Alia Bhatt is dating her EX, Ali Dadarkar again after breakup with Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt's 'rumoured' relationship has been the talk of the town ever since the duo made their Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year.

Over the last few months, the grapevine has been abuzz with reports that Sid and Alia have parted ways. Meanwhile, the 'heartbroken' actress recently ran into her ex beau Ali Dandekar whom she was reportedly dating before joining the film industry. Here's what happened next...

Love Strikes Again? Alia was recently seen partying with Ali and her best friend Akansha Ranjan at their friend Kripa Mehta's wedding ceremony. Later, she posted a cosy picture with him on her Instagram story section and captioned it with a hashtag "#BFFGoals" which set several tongues wagging! Alia's Picture Perfect Moment The 'Raazi' actress looked drop dead gorgeous in a purple maxi dress and we just can't take over eyes off her. What's Cooking, Folks? To add more fuel to the speculations, yesterday Alia was spotted hanging out with a mystery man at a Bandra eatery. It was none other than Ali! The actress looked comfortable being clicked by the paparazzi and was all smiles! The Ugly Fight Rumours suggest that Sidharth Malhotra had issues about Alia's friendship with Ali.Reportedly, they even fought over it at a birthday party. Sid wasn't pleased with Ali getting over-friendly with Ali. Sidharth's Link-Up Rumours With Co-Star Jacqueline Fernandez To make matters worse, Sidharth's growing closeness to his 'A Gentleman' co-star Jacqueline Fernandez didn't go down well with Alia and this is cited to be one of the reasons for their apparent break-up. What Jacqueline Had Said On the other hand, Jacqueline had refuted her link-up with Sid and said, "First of all, if I'm dating someone, I will talk about it. Sid and I are not dating, we are just friends." She had also laughed off reports about her catfight with Alia over him. Sidharth Says He's Single Further, on Neha Dhupia's Podcast #NoFilterNeha, Sid didn't hesitate once before announcing, "I am...single."

In one of his recent interviews while speaking about Alia, the actor had said, "We have immense amount of regard and emotions for each other. That will not change regardless of whether we are clicked [together] or not. That does not change the relationship, respect and the mutual admiration we have for each other. That will remain and you can't change those feelings."

